Use of heaters, geysers leads to spike in capital’s power demand

With extreme temperatures, Delhi’s power demand fluctuates from 500 MW to 1,000 MW in a matter of minutes, said the statement. With extreme temperatures, Delhi’s power demand fluctuates from 500 MW to 1,000 MW in a matter of minutes, said the statement.

Heating load is the main reason for the peak in Delhi’s power demand this winter, said the BSES in a statement Thursday.

The capital recorded the highest peak winter demand of 5,298 MW on December 31, 2019, breaking a 118-year-old record, BSES and Tata Power-DDL (TPDDL) had said. On January 1, power demand increased by 45 MW to touch another high of 5,343 MW.

Since December 14, Delhi has been experiencing consecutive “cold days”. The IMD reported that December 30 was the coldest day Delhi had since 1901, when the maximum temperature clocked 9.4 degrees Celsius. Delhi also witnessed the second coldest December since 1901 on December 31.

A BSES spokesperson said, “The main reason for the increased power load is the unprecedented chill… and prolonged use of heaters and geysers.”

The peak power demand in BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL reached highs of 2,256 MW, 1,148 MW and 1,656 MW respectively on Wednesday.

BRPL’s South and West Delhi recorded the highest increase by 17% since last year, followed by BRPL’s North Delhi and BYPL areas of East and Central Delhi, said the statement.

A month-wise analysis by the BSES reveals that the peak power demand of November and December 2019 surpassed previous years’ record of the same months on 20 and 30 occasions respectively.

The power demand of Delhi in the summer of 2019 also broke previous records with an all-time high of 7,409 MW.

