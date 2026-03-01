US-Israel-Iran conflict: 60 flight departures and 40 arrivals cancelled at Delhi airport

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sixty flight departures and 40 arrivals have been cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as of 3.30 pm on Sunday, sources said, amid disruptions linked to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East. Some airlines also cancelled Monday flights that use Middle East airspace.
Although several flights were cancelled, airport operations remained relatively smooth as live flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed an average departure delay of just 14 minutes, within the normal range.
The Middle East region remained tense on Sunday as missiles flew across it after the US and Israel attacked Iran, and the Islamic republic retaliated.
Delhi airport, the country’s busiest aviation hub, said in a statement that the cancellations were largely on westbound international sectors, and advised passengers to check with airlines for updated schedules.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 domestic carrier flights were cancelled on February 28, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on Sunday. “The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations,” the ministry stated.
At Delhi airport, several long-haul and Middle East-bound services have been affected. IndiGo has cancelled multiple flights from Delhi on Sunday, citing “airspace restriction”. These include services to Ras Al Khaimah, Kuwait, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Athens, Manchester, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam. The airline also suspended select international flights that use Middle East airspace till 11:59 pm on March 2.
Air India has also cancelled a number of international departures from Delhi scheduled for Sunday. These include flights to London (Heathrow), Birmingham, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, New York (JFK), Chicago (via Vienna), Toronto (via Vienna), and Paris. The airline said the cancellations are part of a continuing assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East, with safety remaining the priority. It added that affected passengers are being notified and offered alternative options.
SpiceJet said that all flights to and from the UAE scheduled for March 2 remain cancelled.
More than 3,400 flights were cancelled across seven airports in the Middle East (DXB, DOH, AUH, SHJ, KWI, BAH, DWC) on Sunday, as many airspaces remain closed for security reasons, Flightradar24 posted on X.
