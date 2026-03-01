US-Israel-Iran conflict: 60 flight departures and 40 arrivals cancelled at Delhi airport

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on Sunday. (File photo)

Sixty flight departures and 40 arrivals have been cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as of 3.30 pm on Sunday, sources said, amid disruptions linked to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East. Some airlines also cancelled Monday flights that use Middle East airspace.

Although several flights were cancelled, airport operations remained relatively smooth as live flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed an average departure delay of just 14 minutes, within the normal range.

The Middle East region remained tense on Sunday as missiles flew across it after the US and Israel attacked Iran, and the Islamic republic retaliated.

Delhi airport, the country’s busiest aviation hub, said in a statement that the cancellations were largely on westbound international sectors, and advised passengers to check with airlines for updated schedules.