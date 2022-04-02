US embassy signboard in Delhi vandalised, Hindu Sena claims responsibility

The signboard outside the US embassy was vandalised, with a poster put up sporting a message against US President Joe Biden, said police. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons. Meanwhile, the Hindu Sena has claimed it is behind the act.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said: “We received information on Friday night regarding the incident. An FIR has been filed under sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. We are carrying out technical surveillance in order to identify and arrest the accused.” The case has been filed under section 3 of the DPDP Act, said police.

In the poster, President Biden has been asked to “stop bullying” and that India does not need them.

This comes in the backdrop of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh’s visit to India on March 30-31 to discuss the consequences of the Russian war against Ukraine and the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

In a statement issued on Friday by Vishnu Gupta, national president of Hindu Sena, he claimed that members of his outfit protested against the “continuous bullying of India by the US President Joe Biden’s administration”.

He also alleged that the Biden administration has failed to revive the American economy hit by the Covid pandemic and has been actively involved in escalating the Ukraine-Russia Crisis.

“India doesn’t need a history lesson from a country that invaded Yugoslavia and Iraq without United Nations’ approval and has destroyed at least a dozen countries for not bending their knee to ‘American Imperialism’,” Gupta said. He further alleged that the Biden administration is not in favour of “giving” Veto power to India in the UNSC.