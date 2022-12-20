scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

US citizens duped on pretext of tech support services; 9 arrested

According to police, the modus operandi of the accused was to first target victims who might be suffering from slow computer systems or viruses.

Police said they have seized laptops, phones, and a WiFi router, along with Rs 26,900. (Representational/File)
Nine men have been arrested by the Ghaziabad police crime branch for their alleged involvement in a tech support scam targeting American citizens.

Police said the men would then contact them allegedly in the guise of technical support staff in order to rectify the issue. Police said the accused would do this by posting their numbers online, portraying it as tech support or customer care numbers.

Senior officials said they got wind of the call centre, which had allegedly been operating for about three months, as news about young men working with computers had reached them.

According to ADCP (Crime) Gyanendra Singh, the accused would allegedly gain access to the data of victims by prompting them to install remote access software. The ADCP said the accused did not belong to an educated background, hence, they were allegedly provided instructions on exactly how to respond to various calls made by victims.

Police said the search is still on for the “mastermind” of the scam. The volume of the scam is estimated to be in crores of rupees, police said, adding that it cannot be ascertained as the accused used Chinese bank accounts.

Police said they have seized laptops, phones, and a WiFi router, along with Rs 26,900. An FIR has been filed at the Madhuban Bapudham police station under IPC sections relating to cheating and forgery, as well as relevant provisions of the IT Act.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:15:28 am
