Uruguyan woman flouts coronavirus lockdown rules in Delhi, argues with police

The Uruguayan national was stopped by Delhi police for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules. (Source: Video grab/Twitter) The Uruguayan national was stopped by Delhi police for flouting coronavirus lockdown rules. (Source: Video grab/Twitter)

Coronavirus (Covid-19): As India continues to maintain a nation-wide lockdown till April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus, a woman from Uruguay got into an argument with the Delhi police Saturday when she was stopped for violating curfew norms.

The Uruguayan national, identified as Ana Valentina Obispo, was cycling in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area when she was stopped by police personnel for not wearing a mask or gloves.

When the police urged her to follow the coronavirus lockdown procedures, she got into an argument with them and said she hasn’t received any guidelines from her embassy and that she could show the mail.

The police told her that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had laid down the mandate to ensure the lockdown is followed properly, and can be heard saying in the video: “You’re not following the orders by our honourable Prime Minister. You’re not obeying the law and the need of the hour.”

In the video, two woman constables and one local resident can be seen present at the time of the incident.

In Delhi so far, 1,069 people have tested positive for coronavirus, the second highest in the country. While, the national capital has reported 19 deaths, the Delhi government has issued a set of precautionary measures for all residents, including wearing masks at all times while stepping out.

