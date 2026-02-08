Urge parents to monitor use of mobile phones among children: UP women’s panel chief after deaths of Ghaziabad sisters

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Four days after three minor sisters, aged 12, 14 and 16, died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City Society, Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan on Saturday met the grieving family and assured them of all possible support.
Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Chauhan expressed concern over excessive and unsupervised use of mobile phones among children. She urged parents to monitor the online habits of children closely. “I appeal to children to stay away from excessive mobile phone use and request parents to keep a constant eye on their children,” she said while speaking to reporters.
Chauhan also said she has written to district authorities regarding the use of mobile phones among young students. “I have sent letters to the District Magistrate requesting that no homework should be given to children up to Class 5 that requires the use of mobile phones. Young children should not be forced into screen dependency for their education,” she said.
She added that the Women’s Commission is in touch with local authorities and will extend every possible assistance to the family. “The police are investigating the case, and we expect a thorough and transparent probe so that the truth comes out,” she said.
The three girls jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their residential tower in Bharat City Society under the Trans-Hindon police station jurisdiction earlier this week. Police later said they were obsessed with “Korean culture”, and had left behind a purported “suicide note” that contained the names of several online games.
The sisters were cremated at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday evening
