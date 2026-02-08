Urge parents to monitor use of mobile phones among children: UP women’s panel chief after deaths of Ghaziabad sisters

Three minor sisters jumped to death from the ninth floor of their apartment building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, allegedly after their parents' objection to their online gaming addiction. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Four days after three minor sisters, aged 12, 14 and 16, died after allegedly jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad’s Bharat City Society, Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Babita Singh Chauhan on Saturday met the grieving family and assured them of all possible support.

Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, Chauhan expressed concern over excessive and unsupervised use of mobile phones among children. She urged parents to monitor the online habits of children closely. “I appeal to children to stay away from excessive mobile phone use and request parents to keep a constant eye on their children,” she said while speaking to reporters.