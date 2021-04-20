scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Latest news

Delhi CM urges Centre to urgently provide oxygen, says some hospitals left with just a few hours of it

Kejriwal also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2021 7:09:49 pm
OxygenThe Delhi government had on Monday set up a 24-member committee to ensure the "rational" use of oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

He had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an “emergency”.

Kejriwal also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Surge in cases, Delhi’s Covid testing facilities struggle to keep up

“Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen,” the chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi government had on Monday set up a 24-member committee to ensure the “rational” use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Also Read |Economic interests cannot override human lives, cut down industrial use of oxygen immediately: HC to Centre

An order issued by the Health Department said the ‘Oxygen Audit Committee’ will identify areas of wasteful consumption.

Click here for more

The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 20: Latest News

Advertisement
x