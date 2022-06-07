scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Upset over failing class 10, student threatens school director posing as Bishnoi aide, held

Police said the former student, who worked as a scrap dealer now, was arrested by crime branch, sector 31.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2022 9:08:10 pm
Three days after the director of a private school in Farrukhnagar had filed a police complaint alleging that a man, claiming to be an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had threatened to kidnap him, police arrested a 20-year-old former student of the same school in the case.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said the accused had failed class 10 in 2019 from the same school. “He claimed that the school director had assured to help him pass the class 10 exams, but later did not offer help. He held enmity with him over this and hatched a plan to threaten him. He used a virtual number and called the school director and threatened to kidnap him. He said he had read on the internet that a virtual number could not be traced,” said ACP.

Police said the accused had no links with any gang.

“He said he had read about the gangster’s name in the context of the murder of a popular singer in Punjab, and hence used it to threaten the victim. He did not ask for any money from him,” said ACP.

The complainant had alleged that on Friday at 7.39 pm, he received a phone call from an unknown number. In the complaint, he had said, “The caller said he is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and that he would kidnap me on Monday. When I asked him the reason, he refused to divulge anything. I tried contacting him again, but his phone was switched off.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.

