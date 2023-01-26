Upset over diversion, Dubai engineer falsely tweets flight ‘hijacked’; arrested in Delhi

A 29-year-old Dubai-based engineer has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly posting a tweet saying his flight from Dubai to Jaipur was “hijacked”. Police said the man, identified as Moti Singh Rathore, was allegedly upset with airline staff over the flight being diverted and also fought with them.

According to police, Rathore was on a flight from Dubai to Jaipur on Wednesday which was diverted to Delhi due to bad weather. Officials said the flight landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport around 9.45 am. In the meantime, Rathore posted a tweet saying the flight was “highjacked” and tagged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Police and airport security took cognizance of the tweet, and all passengers were evacuated. The plane was checked and after clearance, it departed at 1.40 pm.

DCP (IGI Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “Rathore was deboarded with his bags and the staff handed him over to us. We received a complaint about the tweet and unruly behaviour. An FIR has been registered against him under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 505 (1) (b) (act with intent to cause fear/alarm), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication).”

Police said Rathore has been arrested. He later tweeted saying he “mistakenly” used the word hijack and that he had posted the previous tweet because the flight got late and he was angry, said police.