Upset over being fired, man kills couple, domestic help in Delhi; 2 held

Two men have been arrested after a 38-year-old businessman, his wife and their domestic help were killed, allegedly by 5-6 men, at their Hari Nagar residence in West Delhi on Tuesday morning, said police.

Delhi Police said they are searching for the others. According to police, the main accused is a former employee who roped in his friends. The only survivor at the house was the 2-year-old daughter of the couple. The deceased have been identified as Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and domestic worker Sapna (33). Ahuja ran a garments business and his wife ran a beauty salon at their home. Sapna was hired to clean the salon and cook at the house.

The accused allegedly slit the throats of the women and killed the man with a blunt object, police said, adding that the group decamped with phones and cash. They said the main accused plotted “revenge” after he and his girlfriend were fired from their jobs at the salon two weeks ago. The arrested men, Sachin (19) and Sujeet (21), are Dwarka residents and they alleged that the main accused asked them to join him and lured them with a robbery plan. According to police, the men came on two bikes at 7.55 am and told Shalu that they wanted to meet Sameer. “Since she knew the main accused, she let him and his associates in. The men first went to the first floor and killed Sameer with a pan. He was hit on the face and head. During this time, Sapna entered the house and made tea. They then came downstairs and killed both the women by slitting their necks,” said a police source.

“The accused had planned to kill everyone in the house. The child got saved as she was covered under a blanket and was sleeping and they couldn’t find her. The men grabbed phones and laptops from the house along with some cash and fled,” the source added.

DCP (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said they received a call around 9.15 am about the burglary and murder from the driver, who came in at 9 am and found the bodies. “The necks of the women were slit. Their bodies were lying at the salon. Sameer was lying on the first floor in a pool of blood. He had multiple injuries on his face and head. Their minor daughter was alive and sleeping on the hall’s first floor. It was a friendly entry. Three of the accused also had tea at the salon.” said the DCP.

While fleeing, the accused took the DVR system from the house to evade arrest. Police found footage from neighbours’ homes and spotted the two bikes.

The men were seen leaving in a hurry around 9 am, said police. “We found that the main accused had visited the house 10 minutes prior to Sapna’s entry. We conducted raids and arrested two of the accused. The main accused is still on the run,” said the DCP.

“Around 10 days ago, the main accused and his girlfriend were fired by Shalu from the salon. She found out about their relationship and found their behaviour unprofessional. Enraged by this, he planned to take revenge and discussed his plan with Sujeet and Sachin. Three other persons were roped in by him. Since Sapna came at the same time, she was also killed.” said the DCP. Police recovered an iPhone 13 Pro Max, the murder weapon and a blood-stained towel from their possession.