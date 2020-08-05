Five from ‘Delhi Police family’ to join civil services

Two Delhi Police probationers, and two children of police personnel too cracked the exam. Two Delhi Police probationers, and two children of police personnel too cracked the exam.

On Tuesday, as news trickled in that Delhi Police constable Firoz Alam had secured the 645th All India Rank (AIR) in the civil services exam, the 29-year-old was mostly incommunicado. Alam, deployed with the PCR unit, was home in UP’s Azampur Dehpa with his parents, trying to wrap his head around the fact that he will be the first “officer” in his family and village.

“This was my sixth and last attempt; the news is not sinking in. My parents studied till class VI and can only read Urdu. No one in my village has cleared the exam before. When I joined Delhi Police in 2010, I saw DCPs and other high-ranking IPS officers and decided I want to be like them. When I was on duty, I only concentrated on that, but if I had spare time, I would go through notes on my phone. My dream started with my job,” said Alam.

Apart from proud parents and friends, another man beaming with joy on hearing the news was ACP Jitendra Kumar (56), one of the few people whose calls Alam took. “When he first joined the PCR unit under me in 2018 and I found out about his attempts at cracking the civil services exam, it reminded me of my own youth. I joined the force as a sub-inspector and wanted to be an IPS. Maybe I didn’t get the right guidance, or got too busy with work… but I never sat for the exam. I wanted Alam to crack it no matter what. He is hard-working and he never used exam prep as an excuse to get out of work; in turn, we made sure he got leaves easily,” he said.

Delhi Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava tweeted: “Very happy to share that at least five successful Civil Services aspirants come from Delhi Police family. Heartiest congratulations to Vishakha d/o ASI Rajkumar (6 rank), Navneet d/o Inspector Mann (33), ACP Natisha (37), ACP Garima (459) and Constable Firoz (645).”

On Tuesday, ASI Rajkumar was at DCP Dwarka’s office when he got a call from his daughter Vishakha (26) about the result. “There has been stress at home lately because we knew the result is due in a day or two. She called and said she ranked sixth across India… I am so proud of her, she studied so hard for this,” he said. Late afternoon, DCP Dwarka Anto Alphonse met Vishakha at his office.

ACP Natisha Mathur, undergoing police training and scored AIR 351 last year, secured rank 37 this time: “This was my fourth attempt, I relied heavily on self-study… I am at the training school and can’t go home and celebrate with my parents due to Covid. I had to break the news over the phone, they were overwhelmed. Not only am I the first officer in the family, I am also the first graduate.”

ACP Garima (26), too cracked the exam and got rank 459. Her father is an assistant sub-inspector. Garima, who hails from Sisana village in Haryana’s Sonepat, had been preparing for the exam since she completed her undergraduate in Physics from DU. “I truly believe in serving the public through civil and police service,” she said.

Navneet Mann (25), who ranked 33rd, said her father Sukhdev Mann, an inspector, played a big role: “I’m seeking personal growth through public service in which my father has been a key motivator. I have seen him work in the field for so many years and handle difficult situations very calmly with a lot of patience,” she said. This was her second attempt.

