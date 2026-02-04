UPSC aspirants’ death in Delhi: No justification for further probe, CBI tells Delhi court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday told a Delhi court that no further probe is required in the case related to the death of three IAS aspirants who drowned in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in July 2024, highlighting that the even the role of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials in conspiracy with the owner of institute had also come to the fore.
The probe agency made these submissions after a protest petition was filed by Advocate Abhijit Anand, who represented Dalvin Suresh, father of one of the deceased, Nevin Dalvin. The CBI told the court that the role of MCD and Delhi Fire Service officials in conspiracy with the owner of the institute and another staff member had also surfaced, thereby negating the justification for further probe.
“There is no justification for any further investigation as all material evidence has been collected and examined from all relevant angles,” the CBI said.
In the protest petition, Anand had said that the CBI had not “conducted a free and fair investigation,” alleging that the probe was conducted in a “sham and casual manner.”
The petition said that the “CBI had not seized the sanctioned building plan for educational occupancy” and had not investigated the case from all angles as per directions of the Delhi High Court. “CBI has not even investigated the aspect of the basement having a lift-lobby and car-lift as per the occupancy-cum-completion certificate,” it said.
In its submissions, the CBI said that they filed the supplementary chargesheet last April against Abhishek Gupta, partner of M/s Rau’s IAS Study Circle; Arnav Kumar Dutta, Junior Engineer, MCD, Karol Bagh Zone; Udai Vir Singh, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), South West Division, Fire Station Dwarka Sector 6; Vedpal, Divisional Officer, South West Division, Shankar Road Fire Station; and Ashok Narang, Consultant, M/s Rau’s IAS Study Circle under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
