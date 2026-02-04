UPSC aspirants’ death in Delhi: No justification for further probe, CBI tells Delhi court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday told a Delhi court that no further probe is required in the case related to the death of three IAS aspirants who drowned in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in July 2024, highlighting that the even the role of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials in conspiracy with the owner of institute had also come to the fore.

The probe agency made these submissions after a protest petition was filed by Advocate Abhijit Anand, who represented Dalvin Suresh, father of one of the deceased, Nevin Dalvin. The CBI told the court that the role of MCD and Delhi Fire Service officials in conspiracy with the owner of the institute and another staff member had also surfaced, thereby negating the justification for further probe.