UPSC aspirant murder: Gait analysis report confirms presence of accused at crime scene, say cops

According to the police, on October 5, victim Ram Kesh Meena was first thrashed, then strangled with a phone charging cable by his partner Amrita Chauhan, her former boyfriend Sumit Kashyap and their accomplice Sandeep Kumar.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 11:06 AM IST
Last year, a UPSC aspirant was found dead in Delhi — killed allegedly by his live-in partner.Ram Kesh Meena (Left) was strangled to death by his live-in partner Amrita Chauhan (Right) and her ex-boyfriend. Express/Archive
Almost a month after a chargesheet was filed in connection with the murder of a 32-year old UPSC aspirant, the Delhi Police has received a gait test analysis report which confirmed that the three accused in the case were present at the spot when the crime was committed in October last year.

The report has been filed as part of a supplementary chargesheet last week. In the first week of January, the police had filed an 813-page chargesheet which mentioned that a gait test would be a key evidence in the case.

Police said that on the day of the murder, Amrita interacted with the other accused on Instagram. As she informed them that the victim was at his residence. CCTV cameras captured the accused entering Ram Kesh’s house around 8:54 pm. Thirty eight minutes later, Sandeep was spotted leaving, while Amrita and Kashyap stayed back. The duo then poured petrol on Ram Kesh’s body, turned on the gas cylinder, set him on fire and left the premises at 2:57 am October 6, police said.

Police then conducted a gait analysis to tally the CCTV footage with a sample video recreated with the accused.

“It came into notice that some burn injuries are found to be antemortem in nature indicating that the victim was alive/unconscious when he was set on fire,” the chargesheet also mentioned.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

