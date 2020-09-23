UP’s new Film City to come up along Yamuna E-way

Udit Narayan sang a special song for UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Source: @Saurabhsherry/Twitter)

During a two-hour-long marathon meeting with over 20 film directors and producers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday unveiled his government’s plan to set up a dedicated infotainment zone or ‘Film City’ in the state, saying the “need of the hour is that the Indian film industry should get a new platform”.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development (YEIDA) finalised the location— a 1,000-acre area in Sector 21, situated along the Yamuna Expressway, close to the upcoming Jewar airport.

On the significance of the location of the proposed project, Adityanath said, “We have proposed this film city in Hastinapur region of Bharat, the son of Shakuntala. Bharat ki pehchan ka prateek banega. Yeh Ganga-Yamuna ke beech ka bhu-bhag (This will become the symbol of the country, this land between Ganga and Yamuna rivers)… Uttar Pradesh is the land of the birthplace of Ram to Krishna.”

Arun Vir Singh, YEIDA CEO, said, “The film city will be ready by March 2023. The location has been finalised after a meeting with film industry professionals. It is a 1,000 acre area in Sector 29, Expressway. The industrial area (studios, sets) will be spread over 780 acres while the remaining 220 will be used for commercial purposes.”

The location will also have outdoor locations, open grounds, a food court, a shopping complex, a theatre and a film university. It has been divided into five zones.

While it has been proposed that Zone 1 would have the entrance, office, power station, three- and five-star as well as budget hotels along with a shopping complex, zone 2 is likely to have food court, outdoor rides, indoor rides, outdoor locations, etc.

Zone 3 would have a village and bungalows, while zone 4 is likely to have a club house. An airport office, warehouse, fuel house, etc, have been proposed in zone 5.

Studios will have state-of-the art facilities, green screen halls, video editing rooms, sound and mixing rooms, recording studio rooms, a blue screen hall and a workstation. “From film sets to post-production and special effects studios, everything will be available,” said Singh.

Officials said this will attract more tourists to UP. “It will create employment opportunities, both direct and indirect,” said Singh.

