UP’s first detention centre for illegal foreigners set to open in Ghaziabad

A student hostel in Nandgram has been converted into the centre, said officials

Uttar Pradesh’s first detention centre for illegal foreigners is set to come up in Ghaziabad and is likely to be operational by next month. According to district officials, a student hostel in Nandgram has been converted into an open jail for those found violating visa norms by government authorities.

“The property of the hostels had been handed over to the administration for building the detention centre several years ago. All those persons who are declared illegal foreigners are likely to be placed in this jail. The construction inside the hostel is complete and amenities have been taken care of. Some work on the outside portion is still going on,” said Sanjay Vyas, District Welfare Officer, Ghaziabad.

The Dr Ambedkar Hostel for SC/ST Students was built between 2010-11 during Mayawati’s tenure as CM. The hostel is situated close to the Delhi-Meerut Highway, behind Rajkiya Inter College. Initially, students from Western UP and adjoining areas took up accommodation at the hostel. However, demand for the hostel declined and the property has been lying vacant for the past five years.

According to officials, district police will be involved with security of the detention centre as well as investigation into alleged violation of visa norms. The District Welfare Committee will be in-charge of running operations, a senior police officer said.

The complex has a steel gate at the entrance, with a separate walk-in entry. The boundary wall of the main hostel premises now has barbed wires across the perimeter. A channel gate has been built at the entrance of the main building. CCTV cameras will be placed at both entrances of the premises.

Intermittent construction work was being carried out but was halted due to the pandemic, said locals. Presently, the boys’ hostel section has been converted and can hold approximately 100-120 persons. Inside the centre, there will be running water and electricity supply with provisions of bathrooms, said officials.

As of now, the maximum number of detention centres, six, are in Assam. The centres have been built in accordance with the MHA’s guidelines for those violating the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1987, and Foreigners Act, 1946. In 2012, the Supreme Court had observed that foreign nationals who had completed their sentence for violation be shifted to detention centres till the time they are deported.

