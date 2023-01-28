scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
‘Uproot, throw Arvind Kejriwal out of Delhi, Indian politics’: Union minister Anurag Thakur urges BJP cadre to take a pledge

The magic of the Arvind Kejriwal government is waning among Delhi citizens, Union minister Anurag Thakur said, speaking at the BJP’s state executive meeting.

Union Minister ANurag Thakur (File)
'Uproot, throw Arvind Kejriwal out of Delhi, Indian politics': Union minister Anurag Thakur urges BJP cadre to take a pledge
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday asked BJP members to take a renewed pledge to remove the “corrupt and anarchist Arvind Kejriwal government” from Delhi and the country in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

Thakur was speaking at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre on day two of the BJP’s state executive meeting.

“I campaigned myself during the MCD elections and saw that the magic of the Kejriwal government has waned among citizens. We have to take word of the Modi government’s work to the people now and I am sure that first in 2024 and then in 2025 victory will be ours,” Thakur said, after inaugurating the meeting.

The party is expected to pass a resolution that is likely to indict the Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government for its alleged failures in administration prior to its conclusion.

Thakur asked party members to hit the ground and convey to the people that the Kejriwal government had only worsened the condition of the Yamuna in the last eight years and that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was now developing the Yamuna riverfront.

He also exhorted them to convey to citizens that the AAP government was not allowing free ration being provided by the Centre for over 60 lakh poor migrant workers in Delhi to reach them.

“Let us pledge to uproot and throw Arvind Kejriwal from the city and the country today,” he added.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 12:52 IST
