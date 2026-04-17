Uproar over LSR college principal’s cameo in BJP video: Students protest still on, say not all demands heard

Protests by students continued at the Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) on Thursday, a day after demonstrations first broke out over Principal Kanika K Ahuja’s appearance in a video shared by the BJP’s official Instagram handle, in which she praised the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Seeking dialogue with the LSR administration and raising concerns over alleged restrictions on campus dissent, the students claimed that while the Principal met them on Thursday, she did not hear all their demands. “Today, we were supposed to meet the principal in the auditorium to discuss our list of demands, but she did not hear all of our demands,” a third-year student who was part of the protest said.

The controversy stems from a video posted on April 13 on BJP’s ‘BJP4India’ Instagram handle, in which Ahuja described the Women’s Reservation Bill as “a constitutional course correction” that was “long overdue,” and expressed hope that it would enable more women, including LSR students, to assume leadership roles. On Wednesday, students had raised slogans against what they described as the “saffronisation” of the college, pointing to politically-affiliated speakers being invited to the campus.

The third-year student emphasised that the protest was not directed at the legislation itself. “We are not against the Bill, we are simply against the fact that our college and its principal should not be associated with a specific political party,” the student said, adding that they are “peacefully demanding a dialogue with the principal so that she can listen to their demands”.

On Wednesday, Ahuja had told The Indian Express that her remarks shared in the video were made in a personal capacity. “The views were shared in the video in an individual capacity… it is important to distinguish between personal intellectual engagement with a social subject and a formal institutional communique,” she had said, adding that support for the Bill was rooted in “the fundamental principle of gender justice”.

The student, however, said that Ahuja’s claim of expressing “personal views” was difficult to reconcile with the video that identified her as the LSR principal.

Throughout Thursday, students circulated a formal statement reiterating that “this protest was not against the Women’s Reservation Bill,” but was triggered by “the platform on which it was delivered”, calling the use of a party’s official page “explicitly political” and in contradiction with the college’s stated commitment to being “apolitical”.

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In their list of demands, they sought a “formal statement clarifying that… students were not engaging in a conversation about the Bill”, and called on the administration to “ensure that all political engagements on campus remain strictly non-partisan”.

On Wednesday, Ahuja had said the college’s commitment to an apolitical environment “refers to an absence of partisan affiliation, not a detachment from critical social discourse”.

Further, the statement by students demanded that the college “condemn the harassment faced by LSR students on online platforms and in public spaces”, and urged the authorities to ensure that “no student should be persecuted by the administration for dissent in any form”.

The escalation on Thursday came alongside many students alleging that the LSR administration had contacted their parents regarding their participation in the protests. The college did not respond to queries on such claims.

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Adding to the tension was an email sent to students and the students’ union by the college administration on Thursday, referencing a March 23 notice issued by the University of Delhi’s Proctor’s Office, which mandated prior written permission for any form of assembly or protest on campus and warned of disciplinary action, including possible rustication or police proceedings, for violations. It also urged the union to “ensure full compliance” with the regulations, and encourage students to attend their classes”, while asking students to treat the matter “with utmost seriousness”.

“I, staff advisors, faculty and others in the administration have remained in active dialogue with students to address campus concerns. To ensure transparency, the Proctor’s Office of the college has shared official Delhi University guidelines for protest/dharna… with students to keep all stakeholders informed of DU’s regulatory framework and safety protocols,” Ahuja said on Thursday.