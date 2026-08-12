Uproar at Delhi’s Khan Market after signboards removed in civic body drive

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On Monday morning, traders and visitors to Delhi’s Khan Market were met with the sight of excavators razing signages and removing water motors of several establishments.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was conducting an unannounced drive, alleging that these premises were not following the Outdoor Advertisement Policy (OAP) 2017.
In March, the NDMC had issued fresh directives to all shopkeepers and traders, requiring them to modify their signage to comply with the OAP. A formal notice was sent to traders in major commercial hubs, including Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Bengali Market, outlining the new regulations.
As per the guidelines, shop signage must be confined within the shop’s frontage and should not exceed 2.5 square metres in surface area. Businesses that install or retain such signs will be subject to a fee, the notice stated.
Traders said NDMC officials showed up unannounced in the morning to remove the signages.
Sanjeev Mehra, President of the Khan Market Traders’ Association, said: “Around 11 am, NDMC officials arrived without any warning and removed signages and motors of around 20 shops and restaurants. I then informed the MP and Vice-Chairperson of the NDMC, who then talked to senior NDMC officials and halted the drive.”
Mehra said he was puzzled about the whole situation. “Yes, we had received a notice but it was vague. We didn’t know what we were doing wrong. NDMC officials didn’t bother to come to the market and explain to us either,” he claimed.
He added, “But why did they take our motors? Was it because it was protruding out? If we keep it outside our shops on the ground, it will easily get stolen.”
Another trader said, “It happened at a moment’s notice. They removed our signages without telling us what we did wrong.”
The Indian Express reached out to the NDMC to understand the reasons behind the drive, but could not get a response.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram