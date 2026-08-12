Uproar at Delhi’s Khan Market after signboards removed in civic body drive

At Khan Market after the drive on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

On Monday morning, traders and visitors to Delhi’s Khan Market were met with the sight of excavators razing signages and removing water motors of several establishments.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was conducting an unannounced drive, alleging that these premises were not following the Outdoor Advertisement Policy (OAP) 2017.

In March, the NDMC had issued fresh directives to all shopkeepers and traders, requiring them to modify their signage to comply with the OAP. A formal notice was sent to traders in major commercial hubs, including Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Bengali Market, outlining the new regulations.

As per the guidelines, shop signage must be confined within the shop’s frontage and should not exceed 2.5 square metres in surface area. Businesses that install or retain such signs will be subject to a fee, the notice stated.