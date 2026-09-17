UPI fee: Small hit for some, bigger worry for traders on thin margins

New Delhi Traders Association president Atul Bhargava said that while smaller shopkeepers operating on thin margins could be affected, the impact would be limited for bigger traders.

At a shop in Sadar Bazaar, the next time a customer flashes a phone to pay a bill of more than Rs 2,000, the trader may have to do a quick calculation: absorb the newly-imposed UPI fee or try to recover the cost from the customer.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday announced that UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 will attract a fee of 0.4% from October 15. Under the new system, it is the merchant who pays the 0.4% fee, not the customer directly. On a Rs 10,000 payment, the merchant would pay Rs 40.

This has left Delhi’s traders divided. While some said the charge is too small to make much difference to their business, those operating on thin margins worry that even a small deduction could add up.