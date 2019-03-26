Uphaar tragedy: Court issues non-bailable warrants against accused Sushil, Gopal Ansal

A Delhi court Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against accused Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal for alleged tampering of evidence in Uphaar cinema hall fire case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat issued the NBWs against them.

The court is hearing a case related to the tampering of evidence in the case after Krishnamoorthy, who lost two children in the fire, pressed for an early date contending it was a 10-year-old matter which has been already delayed.

Krishnamoorthy has been fighting a legal battle on behalf of the victims’ families for the last 20 years. A fire at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi film “Border” on June 13, 1997, had claimed 59 lives.