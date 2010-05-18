Uphaar tragedy: Accused given copy of chargesheet

The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) on Monday asked the court why no conditions,like not to tamper with documents,were imposed on the Ansals when they were granted bail. Sushil and Gopal Ansal are accused in the 1977 Uphaar theatre tragedy. The two are facing trial for allegedly tampering with judicial file of the case. The court,meanwhile,provided the accused with the copies of the chargesheet and other documents. Neelam Krishnamurthy of AVUT said the organisation will now file an application seeking imposition of certain conditions like not tampering with documents and not intimidating the witnesses in the case. The Ansals were granted bail on April 23. ENS

