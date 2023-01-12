Delhi HC calls Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s book ‘cry of anguish’, refuses Sushil Ansal’s plea for restrain on Netflix show

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused 83-year-old real estate tycoon Sushil Ansal’s interim plea seeking to restrain the release of the Netflix show ‘Trial by Fire’ based on the June 1997 Uphaar cinema fire.

A single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma went on to hold that it has to bear in mind that at this stage, the book ‘Trial by Fire, The tragic tale of the Uphaar Tragedy‘ on which the series is based has been penned by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their teenage children in the “unfortunate incident”.

Calling their story a “cry of anguish” against the manner in which the incident was prosecuted and tried, Justice Varma said, “It essentially represents their perspective and opinion. A fictional rendition of their trials and tribulations cannot, prima facie, be presumed to be defamatory. More fundamentally, their personal experience and perception of the incident or the culpability of the plaintiff would remain their belief, impression and understanding of the entire episode. Ultimately it would be for a reasonably informed individual acting upon contemporary standards to form his/her opinion. In any case, and prima facie, the court finds itself unconvinced to record or arrive at the conclusion that the narrative penned by defendant Nos. 4 and 5 (Krishnamoorthys) could be said to be wholly fantastical or deprived of a semblance of the truth as conceived.”

The fire that engulfed Uphaar cinema hall in June 1997 killed 59 people and injured around 100 people. The hall was owned by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal.

On the question of grant of interim relief, the high court opined that it is imperative to strike a balance between the aspects of freedom of speech and expression, the dissemination of information amongst the public at large on the one hand, and the injury likely to be caused to the individual.

The high court said that in this context, courts have formulated a high pedestal test for grant of pre-publication or broadcast injunction. “Courts have deliberately formulated the high threshold test because the injunction would essentially be sought at a stage when the offending material is either not available to be evaluated and examined or where it is impracticable to arrive at even a prima facie conclusion whether the content is defamatory or libellous. Courts at that stage are essentially left to grapple at straws, called to base their decisions on unsubstantiated and unproven allegations and essentially asked to issue a restraint on the assumption that what would be published or broadcast would be defamatory, slanderous or amounting to libel,” the high court said.

“In such a situation, the following factors would clearly be entitled to be accorded primacy – the promptitude with which the plaintiff approaches the court, its obligation to establish, at least prima facie, that the impending publication/broadcast is completely divorced from the truth, replete with falsehood, or evidences an imminent vilification of the individual,” the high court said.

The court said that it is imperative that Ansal is held to be “bound and obliged to establish a strong prima facie case as a critical and essential pre-condition”. Additionally, he must be held bound to establish that “what is about to be published or broadcast is fundamentally removed from the truth, denigratory or slanderous”. The high court, thereafter, said that the said two tests were not met by Ansal to justify the grant of a pre-publication/broadcast injunction in the present case. “When the aforesaid basic precepts are applied to the facts of the present case, the court finds itself unable to hold in favour of the plaintiff for reasons which follow,” the high court ruled.

The court noted at the outset that the web series is yet to be aired and therefore it has not viewed the same in its entirety. It also opined that it would be “wholly inappropriate to grant injunctive reliefs” at the interim stage even before the fictional work is viewed and properly examined in its entirety. “In the absence of the aforesaid material being available to be viewed or examined, it would also be inexpedient to even venture to return prima facie findings with respect to the allegation of the plaintiff that the series would carry defamatory and vilifying statements,” the high court said.

Examining the disclaimer to the web series, the court said that it merely claims to be “inspired” by the book authored by the Krishnamoorthys. The high court said that it is undisputed by Ansal that the book was authored and published in 2016, which is clear from various newspaper articles and media reports shown to the court.

“The plaintiff chose, for reasons best known to him, not to initiate any injunctive action in respect of the said work when it came to be originally published on 19 September 2016. A slothful or sluggish plaintiff seeking an injunction of the nature which is sought in these proceedings cannot be allowed to claim such reliefs. Undisputedly, the horrific incident which occurred on 13 June 1997 has been the subject matter of public debate and discussion since then. The unimaginable tragedy which unfolded on that date had made a nation bow its head in shame. The negligent conduct of the plaintiff is well documented and also fell for adverse comment by our Supreme Court as would be evident from the extracts of its decision reproduced hereinabove. Paragraph 122 of the said decision is an iteration of avarice and greed,” the high court said.

The court further rejected the argument advanced by Ansal that since a web series is likely to have a wider circulation and a greater impact than a written work, the interim order for restrain of the series should be considered at this stage. The high court said that Ansal chose to remain “indolent and took no pre-emptive steps in respect of the said work at the first available opportunity”.

“The court consequently finds that there exists no justification to grant ad interim relief to the plaintiff even after he failed to take appropriate steps for injunctive reliefs in respect of the book authored and published in 2016. As was noted hereinabove, a grant of injunction at an ad interim or ex parte stage must necessarily be weighed bearing in mind whether the plaintiff has chosen to approach the court for relief with due promptitude. The case of the plaintiff woefully fails on this score,” the high court said.

The court further considered that the reportage of the tragedy has been in circulation for 26 years and that beginning from the time the FIR was recorded and right up to Ansal’s conviction, everything has been consistently tracked by the press and has remained in the public domain.

“Prior to the institution of the present proceedings, the plaintiff neither alleged nor asserted that his right to a fair trial was or had been prejudiced. This court is thus of the prima facie opinion that the right of defendant Nos. 4 and 5 (Krishnamoorthys) to narrate their tragic journey through police precincts and court halls far outweighs the asserted and yet unsubstantiated loss of reputation of the plaintiff,” the high court said.

The court further observed that Ansal had appeared to have concealed “material facts and practised misrepresentation” when he said that he became aware of the contents of the book only around January 8, 2023. Upholding the arguments made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appearing for the Krishnamoorthys, the court said, “The disclosures which were made in the application moved by the review petitioner before the Supreme Court and which was referred to by Mr Pahwa clearly establishes that the work penned by defendants 4 and 5 had been specifically noted and referred to in the article which came to be published in Tehelka magazine and formed part of the record of the said application. The plaintiff stood duly served with the said application and also appeared through counsel before the Supreme Court when the same came to be disposed of on 6 December 2016. Despite having been duly apprised of the book which had been authored by defendant Nos. 4 and 5, the plaintiff, for reasons and motives unknown, chose not to initiate any action.”

The high court said that while dealing with the balancing of public interest and the right of privacy and reputation that may be claimed by an individual it has been observed that “a claim for damages for defamation would be a remedy more suited than a preventive action for injuncting the publication itself”.

Rejecting Ansal’s claim for interim injunction, the high court referred to observations made in a UK decision on the issue which said that “that freedom entails the right to publish even that which government and judges, however well-intentioned, think should not be published”.