Uphaar fire: Delhi HC notice to Sushil Ansal, passport officer

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought replies from the Centre, Delhi government, Chief Passport Officer as well as Sushil Ansal, who was convicted in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy, on a plea alleging that he committed fraud on authorities while renewing his passport.

Justice Najmi Waziri directed the Chief Passport Officer to produce the two applications Ansal filed for renewal of his passport, and listed the case for October 3.

The court issued notice to the authorities and Ansal on the petition filed by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy.

Krishnamoorthy, who lost two children in the tragedy, alleged in the plea that Ansal held two passports, which showed they were issued and renewed without following the proper procedure, and he did not take a no-objection certificate from the courts in the past 21 years, during which he travelled abroad extensively.

