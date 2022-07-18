Uphaar cinema fire case: Court dismisses Ansal brothers’ appeal challenging conviction for tampering with evidence

A Delhi court Monday dismissed appeals filed by real estate tycoons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal challenging their conviction and the seven-year jail term for tampering with evidence in a case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, which had claimed 59 lives.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

Also read | Uphaar fire tragedy: Ansal brothers sentenced to 7 years in jail for tampering with evidence

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), told the court that a total of 20,000 pages and nine handpicked ‘critical’ documents relating to Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal, and HS Panwar were identified and were either mutilated, destroyed, obliterated or completely removed from the Record.

“The ultimate desired result was not just restricted to the tampering of documents/court records, but to secure the acquittal of the Sushil Ansal, Gopal Ansal and H.S Panwar in the main Uphaar case,” argued Pahwa.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence of the 1997 fire tragedy. The Ansal brothers were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had, however, released them on the period already undergone in jail on the condition that they paid a Rs 30 crore fine each to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital. Along with the Ansal brothers, the court also held two of their employees, P P Batra, Anoop Singh and former court staff, Dinesh Chand Sharma, guilty.

The case was lodged under the direction of the Delhi High Court while hearing a petition by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy.

The tampering was detected for the first time on July 20, 2002, and a departmental inquiry was initiated against Sharma. He was suspended and terminated from services on June 25, 2004.

On October 8 last year, a trial court had convicted them under Sections 201 (tampering of evidence), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).