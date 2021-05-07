Update bed availability every two hours: Delhi government orders hospitals

May 7, 2021 3:11:28 pm
The Delhi government has directed the heads of all the hospitals admitting Covid-19 patients to update the status of the beds on Delhi Corona App frequently but not later than every two hours. The order was issued after there was a delay by the hospitals in updating the app, causing trouble to the patients.
An order issued by special secretary, health and family welfare, S M Ali stated “It has been reported that many hospitals are not updating the status of different categories of beds regularly on the designated portal and Delhi Corona App. This is creating hardship to the public who, in the absence of reliable information, are forced to spend time and energy in searching for vacant beds and are subjected to great harassment and agony.”
As per the app, there are 22,099 beds earmarked for Covid patients in the city, out of which 19,961 (90 per cent) are occupied. Similarly, there are 5,580 Covid ICU beds out of which 5,547 (99.4 per cent) are full.
“Nodal officers and in-charges of the hospital shall be personally responsible for ensuring compliance,” the order further stated.
On Thursday, Delhi reported 19,133 cases and 335 deaths due to Covid-19, taking the total number of cases to 12,73,035 and the death toll to 18,398. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 24.29 per cent after testing 78,780 people during the day.
