Upcoming rapid rail may offer freight services between Delhi-Meerut at night

Along with passenger service trains, the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is constructing the rapid rail in Delhi-NCR, is planning to facilitate freight movement between Delhi and Meerut. “During the day, the trains will run for passengers… but the tracks will be empty at night… So, the NCRTC is planning to use night hours for logistics and cargo services. For this, separate coaches will be procured and run,” said officials.

The construction of the 17-km-long priority corridor between Sahibabad and Duhai is in the final stages of completion.

Officials said at first, three warehouses will be constructed at Jangpura in Delhi, Modipuram and Duhai in Uttar Pradesh. “We are planning to construct warehouses in every depot where companies and courier services can operate… This will be cheap and will help expand small businesses. For instance, if there is factory in Haridwar and it has to deliver products to Delhi, it can opt for rapid rail instead of road transport… it is cheap and will cut pollution and save time,” said officials.

According to officials at NCRTC, from 2023, the Regional Rapid Transit System may act as a preferred mode for the industry by meeting their logistics and transportation needs. Officials said the NCRTC has held a consultation with the logistics industry to deliberate on the ‘Provision of Logistics Services through RRTS corridors in NCR’. Representatives from various firms participated in the meeting. Officials said this will also help reduce traffic congestion and pollution caused by heavy goods vehicles such as trucks in Delhi-NCR.

“… Hazardous emissions from commercial trucks entering Delhi adds to the city’s unending air pollution woes. Due to increasing levels of pollution, every year, various measures like restrictions on entry time of trucks and levying of ‘green cess’ on commercial vehicles are put in place. So, the rapid rail is expected to ease things for both the public and industry and e-commerce,” said officials.