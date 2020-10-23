Delhi: Up to Centre, states to do their bit on crop burning, says Delhi HC

Justice Jalan observed, “The Supreme Court has taken cognizance… now you all also persuade the Union to do what it has to do.”

Declining to pass any order in an application seeking immediate measures to prevent stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Delhi High Court Thursday said the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter and it was for the Centre and states to “do their bit” now.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan took note of the pendency of the matter in the apex court and the recent SC order of constituting a committee of Justice (retd.) Madan B Lokur in the matter pertaining to issue stubble burning in neighbouring states, and disposed of the application pending before it.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma pointed to a news item about the effect of Covid-19 on patients’ lungs and said hundreds of people are going back to hospitals due to stubble burning.

Justice Jalan observed, “The Supreme Court has taken cognizance… now you all also persuade the Union to do what it has to do.”

