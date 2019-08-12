UP seeks infra check of police stations in Gautam Budh Nagar

The UP government has sought a report from the Gautam Budh Nagar police on infrastructure deficiencies after a surprise inspection by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi at Sector 20 police station Saturday midnight. A UP government official said Awasthi will also take feedback from Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna on improving policing activities.

As per the official, Sector 20 police station — the biggest in the district — registers a large number of cyber crimes, ranging from 15-20 cases per month. But, the official added, the station has only two computers for 28 sub-inspectors, which slows down feeding of information into CCTNS. “This is serious… a report must be submitted to ADG Technical Services within a week,” wrote Awasthi in his report.

Police officers attributed the high number of economic offences to the presence of various MNCs and organisations in the jurisdiction of the Sector 20 station. Awasthi observed that police buildings were not well-maintained and sought a response. “No unfavourable comment was made and we will cooperate with reports and responses. We have also made certain requests for better policing,” said Krishna.