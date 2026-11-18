A draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh published on Tuesday as part of a Special Summary Revision, just months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, registered an increase of 18.84 lakh voters.

Gautam Buddha Nagar district logged a rise of 22,346 voters, including 6,041 in Noida, compared with the final roll published following a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls on April 10 this year. Ghaziabad witnessed registration of 61,235 new voters.

This comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were excluded from the state’s electoral rolls following the SIR, which was started last year. The Opposition had, however, asked for the source of the data.