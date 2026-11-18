A draft electoral roll of Uttar Pradesh published on Tuesday as part of a Special Summary Revision, just months ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, registered an increase of 18.84 lakh voters.
Gautam Buddha Nagar district logged a rise of 22,346 voters, including 6,041 in Noida, compared with the final roll published following a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls on April 10 this year. Ghaziabad witnessed registration of 61,235 new voters.
This comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters were excluded from the state’s electoral rolls following the SIR, which was started last year. The Opposition had, however, asked for the source of the data.
On Tuesday, the Election Commission, however, said it does not maintain any database on the religion or caste of voters.
Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said that claims and objections related to the SSR would be accepted from November 17 to December 16.
“During this period, eligible citizens can seek inclusion of their names in the electoral roll. Errors or discrepancies in existing entries will also be corrected and resolved through the prescribed procedure,” he said.
In Ghaziabad district, Sahibabad constituency at 22,948 had the highest number of voters added to the list, followed by Loni with 16,295 voters. Ghaziabad constituency added 9,654 voters, Muradnagar added 7,185 votes and Modinagar got 5,153 added to the roll.
Meanwhile, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the highest number of voters (12,148) were added from Dadri constituency, followed by Noida with 6,041 and Jewar with 4,157 voters. The district now has around 6,92,729 female, 8,34,652 male and 47 third gender voters.
According to officials, claims and objections are to be disposed of by December 28, with the final electoral rolls under the SSR to be published on January 4, 2027.
In Gautam Buddha Nagar, special campaign days will be held on November 21, 22, 28 and 29. Booth level officers (BLO) will be present at polling centres to provide information and assistance.
According to officials, people can also apply online through the Election Commission’s ECINET mobile app.
“Awareness activities through Resident Welfare Associations, Apartment Owners’ Associations, industrial and trade organisations, bar associations, educational institutions and social organisations are also being prioritised to encourage wider public participation,” said an official.