UP power staffer killed: NSA invoked against both accused

Invoking the National Security Act (NSA) for the second time in three weeks, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said it would be applied to detain one Neetu Gurjar for shooting dead an Uttar Pradesh power employee in April.

The incident took place on April 20 at the Dhoom-Manikpur power sub-station in Dadri.

Satveer Singh Tomar, a contractual worker employed as an operator at the sub-station, had cut power supply in the evening as a storm had been forecast.

Neetu and his accomplice, Titu, allegedly entered the sub-station and threatened Tomar, demanding that supply be restored.

When Tomar refused, they allegedly shot him dead.

Following the incident, workers at the sub-station cut off power supply for several hours in protest.

Both the accused were arrested for murder and violence against a public servant while discharging duty.

The NSA had already been invoked against Titu, when he applied for bail in July.

District Magistrate Singh said, “The violent action of these two individuals created a deep sense of terror amongst the general public and public servants in the area. The public life and industrial activity of the Badalpur and Dadri areas was disrupted for a long duration due to the power shutdown by workers, which was provoked by their terror… because of which people of the region suffered and public order was hugely disturbed.”

“Now that Neetu has also applied for bail, I have invoked the NSA against him as well,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the administration, the news of the accused applying for bail had led to “fear and terror” in the region and among government workers.

The most recent case in which the NSA was invoked in the district was on August 27, to prevent bail being granted to alleged sand mafia leader Sanjay Momnathan.

