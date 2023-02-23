UP police picking couple from home without informing Delhi police: HC seeks CCTV

The Delhi High Court is set to examine whether Uttar Pradesh police allegedly “lifted” a young couple from their Delhi home and took them to a police station in Ghaziabad, without informing the Delhi Police.

A single judge bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on February 18 was hearing a plea moved by a young couple, a 21-year-old man and 19-year-old girl, seeking protection against threats made by the girl’s relatives. When the matter was listed on February 16, the court was informed that the couple got married as per Hindu rites at Shahdara, and submitted a Certificate of Marriage dated February 13.

Justice Bhambhani on February 16 had directed Station House Officer, Anand Parbat police station, to ensure the safety and security of the couple against any threat from the girl’s family.

On February 18, the couple claimed that in the early hours of February 17, certain persons, believed to be policemen from Uttar Pradesh’s Modi Nagar police station lifted them and took them away to Ghaziabad. The girl told the court that on February 17, she was escorted to a court (presumably the court of the Judicial Magistrate) sometime in the afternoon, where her statement was recorded in a closed room (presumably a statement under section 164 CrPC) after which she was brought back to Modi Nagar police station, after which the couple was allowed to leave.

The couple said that though they were safe at their Delhi residence, the girl’s family had “extended death threats to her”. The husband claimed that when he tried to contact the SHO or beat constable at Anand Parbat police station, their phones remained unanswered. A status report was filed by the Delhi police, which said that “no intimation/information was received at PS Anand Parbat, Delhi, regarding the arrival or departure of any officers of the UP Police on the night of 16.02.2023”.

The HC listed the matter on February 23 to examine whether officials of the UP police allegedly carried out ‘operations’ in Delhi without intimation to the Delhi Police directing the couple and the investigating officer concerned to appear physically before the HC. It directed the sub-inspector concerned to collect the CCTV footage of any cameras installed in and around the couple’s residence between February 16 and 17 within five days to “identify who entered and exited the premises that night”.