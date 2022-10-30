UP police issue traffic advisory for Greater Noida event; President Droupadi Murmu to attend

The Noida traffic police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory for November 1 in light of an event that is likely to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. Murmu is expected to participate in the seventh edition of the India Water Week happening in Greater Noida.

The police has announced diversions at Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The diversions are in place for a short period of time for commuters who are traveling from Delhi to Expo Mart or Noida by road, police said.

Here’s a list of traffic diversions in Noida:

1) Traffic from Golchakkar Chowk to Greater Noida via Expressway will be diverted to Rajnigandha Chowk and then towards Sector 37.

2) Traffic going from DND to Greater Noida via Expressway will be taking the stadium route from Sector 18 and Sector 37.

3) Traffic from Chilla red light to Greater Noida will be diverted to Sector 14 A flyover which will lead to Rajnigandha Chowk and Golchakkar Chowk.

4) Traffic from Golchakkar Chowk to Greater Noida will be able to go from Golchakkar Chowk to RajniGandha Chowk and Sector 37.

5) Commuters going to Greater Noida via the elevated route can go from Sector 37.

Advertisement

6) Traffic from sector 37 to Greater Noida will be diverted to the service road on Sector 44.

7) Traffic from Zero Point to Pari Chowk will be diverted to the Expressway via Panchsheel Underpass.

For commuters going to Delhi from Expo Mart or Noida/ Greater Noida via DND, the traffic arrangements are:

Advertisement

1) Traffic from Pari Chowk to Noida will be diverted to the Alpha Commercial area.

2) Traffic from Agra to Noida will be diverted to Pari Chowk/ Alpha Commercial roundabout.

3) Traffic from Sector 37 towards DND will go through Sector 37, Sector 18 and Rajnigandha Chowk

4) Traffic coming from Kalindi towards DND will also follow the same route as Rajnigandha Chowk.

5) Traffic coming towards Chilla/DND from the elevated route will be diverted to Sector 18.

Advertisement

6) Traffic from the service road to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway will be operating on the service road only

7) Traffic from Rajnigandha Chowk towards DND will be able to go from Golchakkar Chowk.

Advertisement

8) Traffic from DND towards Chilla will be diverted to Rajnigandha Chowk via Golchakkar Chowk via New Ashok Nagar

9) Traffic from Alpha Roundabout to Chilla will be going from New Ashok Nagar