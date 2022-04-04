scorecardresearch
UP paper leak issue raised in Lok Sabha

Last week, the UP Board Examination for Class XII English was cancelled after authorities suspected that the paper was leaked.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 4, 2022 2:37:21 pm
BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali speaking on the UP paper leak in Lok Sabha. (Twitter/KDanishAli)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday raised the issue of UP Board exam paper leak in the Lok Sabha and demanded a special investigation into the matter.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Ali said that the Class XII English paper of the UP Board was leaked a few days ago.

“In the last five years, there have been 18 paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh (UP) but no action has been taken. Through you, I demand that a special investigation should be conducted in this matter.”

The BSP member alleged that the “paper leak mafia” enjoy “political protection” in Uttar Pradesh, while action is being taken against whistleblowers.

In recent paper leak cases, the police have taken action against two journalists in Balia but no action has been taken against the culprits, Ali added. Ali further alleged that journalists are being harassed across the country.

Last week, the UP Board Examination for Class XII English was cancelled after authorities suspected that the paper was leaked.

