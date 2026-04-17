UP Opposition leader stopped from meeting Noida workers; Samajwadi Party slams Yogi govt

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A Samajwadi Party delegation led by Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was stopped from meeting workers in Noida on Friday, after which they sat on the road near the DND Flyway in protest.
According to senior police officers, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, (formerly CrPC 144) is in force in the city so any form of procession or meeting is prohibited without permission.
“The delegation is now meeting the police and administration over their demands. Another delegation of the CPIM, comprising four-five people, also came today and are waiting to meet Noida authority officials. Both delegations had come to meet the workers,” a senior police officer said.
The SP, on its X handle, condemned the police action.
“It is highly condemnable that the delegation of the Samajwadi Party, going to Noida as per the instructions of… National President Akhilesh Yadav ji to meet aggrieved workers and understand their problems, has been stopped by Chief Minister Yogi’s police. This government does not believe in democratic norms; the Samajwadi Party stands with the workers in this ongoing struggle for increasing their wages at every step,” it wrote in the post.
Referring to the workers’ protest, which started last Friday and turned violent on Monday, the party claimed, “In Noida Phase 2, employees of Motherson India Limited staged a peaceful protest outside the company demanding higher wages. The local administration and police, allegedly acting with the intention to disperse the protest, carried out lathi-charge with inhumane behavior and brutality on the peacefully protesting workers, leading to anger among labourers and workers.”
To gather information about the incident, meet the workers, laborers, and their families, the delegation was to visit Noida and submit a report to the state office, it wrote.
The party said that for long, workers have been demanding a wage increase and overtime pay for extra work — only to be met with false assurances. “In Noida, workers and labourers are being made to work 10-12 hours daily for a monthly wage of Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000, and are not being given a weekly holiday,” the party alleged.
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