UP Opposition leader stopped from meeting Noida workers; Samajwadi Party slams Yogi govt

A Samajwadi Party delegation led by Mata Prasad Pandey being stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police while on its way to meet protesting workers. (X/Samajwadi Party)

A Samajwadi Party delegation led by Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, was stopped from meeting workers in Noida on Friday, after which they sat on the road near the DND Flyway in protest.

According to senior police officers, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, (formerly CrPC 144) is in force in the city so any form of procession or meeting is prohibited without permission.

“The delegation is now meeting the police and administration over their demands. Another delegation of the CPIM, comprising four-five people, also came today and are waiting to meet Noida authority officials. Both delegations had come to meet the workers,” a senior police officer said.