‘UP’s new film city to begin ops by early 2021’

Assuring all assistance to the filmmakers, the CM sought suggestions from them as he spoke at length about the need for the film industry to make people aware about the culture and history of the country.

The Gautam Budh Nagar Film City is likely to see its first film shooting by early 2021, officials said. The proposed land for the project in Greater Noida was inspected by ACS Home Awanish Awasthi and senior officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) Sunday.

Earlier this month, the state government announced that the “biggest” film city will come up in the district. Thousand acres of land at Sector 21 at the Yamuna Expressway has been identified for the purpose. Officials said the industrial area (studios, sets, etc) will be spread over 780 acres while 220 acres will be used for commercial purposes. The authority will be fast-tracking the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Film City. Once the report is ratified by the government, tenders will be allocated and construction will be given a green signal. “The DPR will likely be ready in two weeks. We will also study several numerical factors involved in calculating the the project’s feasibility,” said Shailendra Bhatia, OSD, YEIDA.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said: “Officials want the Film City to begin in the next three-four months. All possible efforts will be made to ensure that. Already some directors have expressed interest in making a movie here. They will be given the right environment so that they can portray our country’s wonderful culture.”

