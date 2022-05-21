UP minister recommends fine of Rs 10 lakh per day if Jewar airport work is delayed

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta has recommended that the airport authorities be levied a hefty fine of Rs 10 lakh per day if the construction of the Jewar airport is delayed. The minister concluded a two-day visit to the Gautam Buddha Nagar district on Friday during which he reviewed several industrial policies. The Jewar Greenfield Airport is currently in the construction phase after its foundation was laid last year.

“All the clearances have already been obtained. In the first phase, 50 lakh passengers are expected to use the airport. If the construction is not finished on time, there will be a fine of Rs 10 lakh per day,” the minister said in a statement.

“In the YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) Metro corridor, trains will be traveling at a speed of 120 kmph,” the statement added. The minister also discussed the Vrindavan Heritage Corridor with the Yeida Authority officials. As per the project, villages associated with lord Krishna will be beautified naturally. YEIDA will also be developing an entire city near the Yamuna Expressway in future, officials said.

A scheme of about Rs 3,800 crore will be launched on Monday for the medical device park coming up in the vicinity of Jewar airport, the minister added. More than 160 hectares have been obtained for the logistics park and integrated facilities will be set up across 78 acres next to the airport, officials said.