Good step… but doesn’t match inflation rate: For Noida workers, wage hike brings little relief

Hours after the Uttar Pradesh government increased wages of workers across categories as an interim measure, many were standing in groups to read the revised numbers stuck on a wall in Noida’s Naya Gaon.

This village in Sector 83, close to prominent export factories, is where thousands of workers live in rented rooms. A lane adjacent to the village was the epicentre of Monday’s protests that snowballed into violence, with protesters throwing stones, smashing vehicles and setting several of them on fire.

On Tuesday workers spotted on the streets — amid heavy police deployment and shut shops — were asked by the police to stay indoors and not to gather in groups.

The Indian Express spoke to five workers on how the new wages would benefit them. While some said it would help them save a little, others said it made little to no difference considering their soaring expenses.

For Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim monthly wages have been increased to Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers from the earlier Rs 11,313; Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers from 12,445; and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers.

Veenus Bharti (26) from UP’s Bulandshahr

Occupation: Does stitching work (semi-skilled worker)

Income: Rs 13,000

Monthly expenses:

Rent: Rs 4,500

Electricity: Rs 500

Ration: Rs 5,000

Medical and other expenses: Rs 2,000

“I am a mother of two girls. My youngest, who is six months old, lives in the village with my parents while my husband and I earn here (in Noida). Between the two of us, we earn around Rs 20,000 a month. If we get the revised salary, I will be able to take care of my children… On days I’m unwell, I can afford to take leave and won’t have to worry even if my salary gets deducted. I’ll try to earn at least Rs 18,000 by working overtime,” she said.

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Dinesh Shrivastava (37) from UP’s Fatehpur

Occupation: Works at SNT, does kaarigari work on clothes (skilled worker)

Income: Rs 16,000

Monthly expenses:

Rent: Rs 4,000

Electricity: Rs 1,000

Ration: Rs 8,000

Education expenses: Rs 7,000

Medical and other expenses: Rs 500

“I believe salaries should be the same across states… My wife also works, but even combined, our income doesn’t add up to even one person’s salary. If they (government) can increase (minimum wages) by Rs 3,000, they can hike it further by Rs 2,000 so we can at least earn Rs 20,000 a month. Despite working 15 years, this is what I earn. I recently purchased stationery items for my 7-year-old daughter, which cost me Rs 3,500… expenses are only going to increase,” said Dinesh.

Prem Kumar (35), from UP’s Etah

Occupation: Does stitching work at Anubhav Apparels (skilled worker)

Income: Rs 15,000-Rs 16,000

Monthly expenses:

Rent: Rs 4,000

Electricity: Rs 900

Ration: Rs 8,000

Education expenses: Rs 1,950

Medical and other expenses: Rs 3,000

“I’ve been working at the company for over 10 years. We are a family of five; I have three children — two girls and a boy. I shifted to Noida for better job opportunities. The wage increase they (government) have made is not commensurate with the rate of inflation. What guarantee do we have that we will even get the revised pay? No company gives us this guarantee. The relief is negligible.”

Pinky Devi (38), from Bihar’s Samastipur

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Occupation: Does stitching work at Richa Export Global (skilled worker)

Income: Rs 13,338

Monthly expenses:

Rent: Rs 4,000

Ration: Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000

Electricity: Rs 800

Education expenses: Rs 10,000-12,000

Medical and other expenses: Rs 3,000

“I’m the only earning member after my husband died of a heart attack 3 years ago. I’ve been working for the last 14 years in Noida. Two of my daughters are in high school (class 10 and 12) and my son is preparing for UPSC. Every month, I take loans to sustain my family. If they (government) would have increased wages up to Rs 20,000, I still won’t have any savings but I wouldn’t have to take loans. Since companies have to pay us the new wages, I fear they won’t ask us to work overtime because they won’t pay us extra. We are at loss from both ends.”

Dharmendra Kumar (38), from Bihar’s Gaya

Occupation: Works as a loader (unskilled worker)

Income: Rs 11,000

Monthly expenses:

Rent: Rs 1,000

Food: Rs 4,500

Medical expenses: Rs 200

Electricity: Rs 200

Education and other expenses: Rs 8,000

“I live in Noida with two other people in a single room. I have two daughters (aged 7 and 8) and have to send money back home. I read the paper with the revised wage rates. It is a good step as I’ll be able to send more money to my family. One of my daughters studies in a government school, the other is in a private school. Now I’ll spend more on their education,” said Dharmendra.