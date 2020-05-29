Uttar Pradesh: Monkey snatches blood samples of Covid-19 patients in Meerut

The medical authorities stated that there is no need to panic about possible spread of the virus through the monkeys. (Source: Wikimedia commons) The medical authorities stated that there is no need to panic about possible spread of the virus through the monkeys. (Source: Wikimedia commons)

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a monkey snatched blood samples of Covid-19 patients from a lab technician of the Meerut Medical College on Friday.

The video doing rounds on social media shows, the monkey perched atop a tree and chewing on a white packet on what appears to be a sample.

#Breaking | Bizarre incident in Meerut: Monkeys run away with Corona test samples, locals fear the spread of infection. Details by TIMES NOW’s Amir Haque. pic.twitter.com/9VrcIn3mqg — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 29, 2020

“The incident was brought to our notice and we enquired the lab technician. As per our information, the samples that had been snatched are not the testing samples which consist of the throat and tongue swab. These were blood samples that are taken from Covid-19 patients during routine treatment. The Covid-19 samples are kept in a box while these samples are not,” said SK Garg, Principal, Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College, Meerut.

According to officials, the blood samples are routinely tested.

The medical authorities stated that there is no need to panic about possible spread of the virus through the monkeys. “There is no evidence so far that it spreads through animals and there is no need to worry,” said Garg.

