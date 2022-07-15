scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

UP man who threw acid on woman held after fire exchange: police

The woman, a resident of Mamura in Noida, is admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi and her condition is stable.

By: Express News Service | Noida |
July 15, 2022 5:01:13 pm
Noida gunfire, Delhi"The accused, a resident of Badaun, was spotted in the DP Nagar area near Sector 68 by the Noida police on a Yamaha motorcycle and was intercepted. He tried to evade arrest and eventually opened fire wherein he was injured on his leg in the crossfire and was arrested," the police officer said.

A man wanted for allegedly throwing acid on a 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh was arrested following an exchange of gunfire on Friday, police said.

According to the police, Vikas (30) allegedly threw acid on the woman after an altercation on Thursday over her proximity to another man. “During the course of their altercation, he threw water from a car battery on her, injuring her severely, and fled,” said Harish Chandar, deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.

“The accused, a resident of Badaun, was spotted in the DP Nagar area near Sector 68 by the Noida police on a Yamaha motorcycle and was intercepted. He tried to evade arrest and eventually opened fire wherein he was injured on his leg in the crossfire and was arrested,” the police officer said.

The woman, a resident of Mamura in Noida, was first sent to the district hospital in Nithari and later to the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for treatment and her condition is stable, he said.

The police said they had recovered an unlicensed pistol and one live cartridge along with a Yamaha motorcycle without a number plate from Vikas.
A first information report under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him. An investigation into his criminal history is underway, the police said.

