UP man on Interpol’s ‘red notice’ arrested at Delhi’s IGI Airport

A team of the Noida police’s Special Task Force arrested a man, who had been absconding for eight years after allegedly committing murder in 2013, from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Sunday, said officials.

The man, identified as Majid, 30, a resident of Katauli Kalan of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, was arrested at 12:38 pm on Sunday and the STF team recovered two mobile phones, Rs. 6000 and 850 Saudi Riyals (over Rs. 17,000) from the accused, said a senior police official.

Majid allegedly shot dead one Taarik on October 20, 2013, and robbed his motorcycle along with an associate in Azamgarh, said the police.

An FIR under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 394 (voluntary causing hurt in committing robbery), and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against him at the Deogaon police station in Azamgarh and a bounty of Rs. 5000 for his arrest was also issued, they added.

While he was on the run, the accused got a fake passport made at Jaunpur in 2016 and fled to Saudi Arabia, according to the police. Further investigation showed that on March 29, 2017, a “red corner” notice/red notice—an international wanted persons notice—requesting law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action, was issued by the Interpol against the accused, they added.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task force had been keeping a track of all absconding notified criminals and had notified various field units of the STF tasked with collecting information about them. Based on the instructions, a team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Mishra of the STF unit was in the process of collecting information on Majid and his movements, said officials.

“On July 10, the field unit of the Special Task Force, Noida was informed by sources that accused Majid would be flying into Delhi from Kathmandu at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. Special Task Force Noida, along with Additional Superintendent of Police STF Lucknow Rakesh Kumar Singh and their team, reached the airport and apprehended Majid in time,” said a senior police officer.

After his arrest, filing proceedings under the FIR registered at the Deogaon police station are being untaken, according to the police.