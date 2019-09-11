UP: Man dies of heart attack after traffic stop, probe on

Ghaziabad Police have set up an enquiry into an incident wherein IT professional Gaurav Sharma (35) died of a heart

attack, allegedly after being stopped by traffic policemen last Sunday.

His family said he suffered a heart attack as traffic policemen allegedly misbehaved while halting his car near the Sector 62 underpass at NH 24 due to an alleged traffic violation.

“The officer involved has been identified and his role is being probed. We will soon record the family’s statements. The family has not yet filed an FIR in the matter,” said Sudhir Kumar Singh, SSP, Ghaziabad.

Gaurav’s brother Vaibhav claimed the policeman in question stopped the car, in which the victim and his parents were travelling, by banging on it repeatedly with a stick.

As Gaurav got out to talk to the officer, he collapsed and later died in a hospital.