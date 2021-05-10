UP kicks off vaccination for 18-44 age group, with a rider – only for state residents

Vaccination for those in the 18-44 age group started in Uttar Pradesh on Monday but can only be availed by those having a state residence proof, as per a National Health Mission (NHM) order. This effectively meant people living in Delhi will not be able to get vaccinated in Noida or Ghaziabad.

On Monday evening, the National Health Mission (NHM) stated on Twitter, “Residents of UP can show any document to prove their residency like electricity bill, lease/rent agreement etc. People will not be turned away just because the address in Aadhaar is not UP.”

The state government drive will be covering 18 districts, including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

“It is to specify that vaccination of people between 18-44 age group is being carried out by the state government itself. Hence, vaccines will be given to those who are residents of the state. It has to be ensured following registration that beneficiaries are residents of the state,” said Aparna Upadhyay, Mission Director, NHM, in an order dated May 7.

Delhi, which started the vaccination process for the age group for free in government facilities last week, has not placed any such restrictions.

Further, the Noida administration clarified that all formalities for vaccine registration will be followed as per the Cowin platform. “People are requested to register themselves on the Cowin portal or Aarogya Setu. They will only get the vaccine in the allotted health centre and not any other place. The centre will be allotted as per the rules,” it said in a statement.

According to officials, approximately 3,000 vaccines will be administered in both Noida and Ghaziabad on each day. The UP government obtained 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield from the manufacturers on Saturday and 1.5 lakh Covaxin vials on Sunday.

While Ghaziabad administered 3,100 vaccines for the 18-44 age group on day one, Noida saw 2,603 vaccinations.

“Since it was the first day, many people came on a walk-in basis. This led to commotion at centres. We have clarified that only those who have booked on the site will be allowed. We will be registering 19,000 vaccines over the one week of vaccine drive and all slots have been booked,” said Narendra K Gupta, CMO, Ghaziabad.

There are 19 centres in Noida including at hospitals like Fortis, Apollo, Max and several other government health centres. In Ghaziabad, the website shows 17 vaccination centres including Max Hospital and state-run health centres. Notices have been put up outside government centres stating that beneficiaries must carry proof of residency.

Both Noida and Ghaziabad have a large population of migrant labourers and professionals who reside in the two districts for work purposes. Noida and Ghaziabad are also centres for medical healthcare for satellite cities like Bulandshahr, Mathura, Aligarh among others.