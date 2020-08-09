UP gets largest Covid facility with 400-bed capacity in Noida

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of Noida Sector 39’s District Hospital Building on Saturday. (Twitter/Yogi Adityanath) UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of Noida Sector 39’s District Hospital Building on Saturday. (Twitter/Yogi Adityanath)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday inaugurated a 250-bed Covid-19 facility operating from the premises of Noida Sector 39’s District Hospital Building. The facility, which will soon be expanded to 400 beds, is the state’s largest Covid facility and has been developed by Tata Trusts and Melinda Gates Foundation, in collaboration with the state government.

“The state government has been making efforts to ensure timely treatment to Covid patients. The CM inaugurated the Covid facility which, in the days to come, will have a capacity of 400 beds. The hospital has been built at a cost Rs 344 crore, in coordination with Tata Trusts and Melinda Gates Foundation. At present, the hospital has 250 beds along with 10 ventilators,” said Noida administration in a statement.

The inauguration was attended by Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and other senior administration officials. The CM reached Noida district on Friday evening and a meeting was held with the DM, CMO and other administration and medical officials to take stock of Covid situation.

Known as the Noida Covid Hospital, the facility spreads across eight floors and is equipped to provide both L1 and L2 facilities with dedicated wards each. The state government had earlier emphasised on ramping up L1 facilities across districts for patients with mild symptoms.

According to a Tata Trusts spokesperson, the hospital has its own diagnostics and pathology lab, which are equipped for processes such as haematology, biochemistry and serology.

Presently, the ICU has a functional capacity of 20 beds, along with eight beds in the emergency rooms equipped with ventilators and central monitoring stations. A patient occupying the bed will be provided with a medication drawer, an overbed table, an IV stand, and a bedside stool, medical oxygen pipeline system for a continuous supply of oxygen.

Till Friday evening, Noida reported a total of 5,868 cases with 4,888 recoveries and 43 deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd