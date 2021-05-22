UP drops proceedings against IAS officer shunted over Covid mismanagement

An administrative inquiry had been set up against BN Singh by the government on March 30th last year following his interaction with the CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn proceedings against an IAS officer who was shunted for alleged Covid mismanagement last year. BN Singh was removed from the post of District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath questioned his covid prevention measures during the early days of the virus breakout in April last year.

An administrative inquiry had been set up against BN Singh by the government on March 30th last year following his interaction with the CM. The officer, in September, provided a written answer in response to the allegations of the government officials. The medical and home department officials found the response satisfactory and withdrawal of enquiry was initiated.

On Saturday, the government issued a fresh order stating that the disciplinary action has been formally withdrawn. The 2009 batch IAS officer will now await posting.

In April last year, the CM had expressed displeasure over Noida’s covid containment measures after a cluster had emerged in a fire safety firm which led to several cases. After a heated exchange of words between then DM and CM Adityanath during a meeting, Singh requested to go on a three-month leave.

“For personal reasons, I would like to be sent on leave for three months and I do not want to continue in the post of DM. To ensure that there is no administrative discontinuity in the efforts against coronavirus, kindly appoint another officer,” said BN Singh in a statement.

The officials alleged that negligence in duty led to spread of infections. “A departmental enquiry, which will be headed by an IAS officer, has been set up against B N Singh. The primary charge against the official is that the fire safety firm in Noida was not sealed in time, which contributed to rise of coronavirus cases in the district. He stands attached to the Board of Revenue in the interim”, said the order issued last year.