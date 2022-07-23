7 Kanwariyas hit by dumper truck in Hathras, 6 dead

At least six people died after seven devotees of the Kanwar Yatra were hit by a dumper truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras area early on Saturday, the police said.

One pilgrim was injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Agra, they stated, while adding that the driver of the truck has been arrested.

All the seven were residents of Gwalior who were travelling back from Haridwar after completing the rituals, the police informed.

“The incident happened on the road between Aligarh and Agra, at the border between Sadabad and Chadpa areas in Hathras. The incident happened at around 1.30 am at night (Saturday). This was a group of seven pilgrims who had stopped at a Dhaba to have refreshments. When they resumed their journey, a dumper truck rammed into them on the highway killing six and injuring one,” Bikas Kumar Baidya, the Superintendent of Police at Hathras, said.

“The driver of the dumper truck was arrested near Agra and an investigation into how the accident took place is underway,” Baidya added.