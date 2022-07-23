scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

7 Kanwariyas hit by dumper truck in Hathras, 6 dead

One pilgrim was injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Agra, the police said

By: Express News Service | Hathras |
Updated: July 23, 2022 9:51:17 am
Kanwar Yatra, Kanwar devottees, Kanwariya, Haridwar, Kanwar devotted killed, Hathras, Latest news, Indian ExpressDevotees carry Kanwar during Kanwar yatra in New Delhi. (Express File by Praveen Khanna)

At least six people died after seven devotees of the Kanwar Yatra were hit by a dumper truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras area early on Saturday, the police said.

One pilgrim was injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Agra, they stated, while adding that the driver of the truck has been arrested.

All the seven were residents of Gwalior who were travelling back from Haridwar after completing the rituals, the police informed.

“The incident happened on the road between Aligarh and Agra, at the border between Sadabad and Chadpa areas in Hathras. The incident happened at around 1.30 am at night (Saturday). This was a group of seven pilgrims who had stopped at a Dhaba to have refreshments. When they resumed their journey, a dumper truck rammed into them on the highway killing six and injuring one,” Bikas Kumar Baidya, the Superintendent of Police at Hathras, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers
More from Delhi

“The driver of the dumper truck was arrested near Agra and an investigation into how the accident took place is underway,” Baidya added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Sports Newsletter

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname
Express Explained

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname

Premium
PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?
A date with history

Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, say officials

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
At the box office

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'
Interview

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement