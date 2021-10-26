UP cops booked for extortion

October 26, 2021 2:06:26 am
Four UP policemen and two others were booked for allegedly extorting money from a Noida resident. According to police, an FIR was filed against Rajendra Yadav, his son Amit and four unidentified policemen after they allegedly extorted nearly Rs 10 lakh from the victim.
The police personnel are currently absconding, said officials.
“The complainant alleged that two persons came with policemen to take money from them. The victim alleged that they were taken to a police station where they were made to sign cheques. An officer has been sent to obtain any footage or relevant evidence…,” said Vivek Trivedi, SHO of Phase 3 Police Station.
