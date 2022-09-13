CM Adityanath inspects waste disposal mechanisms employed in Noida, Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met officials of the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority Monday and carried out an inspection of waste disposal mechanisms employed in both areas.

Adityanath took stock of the Automatic Waste Collection Plant installed at Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd (IITGNL) and sought information about the state-of-the-art technology behind the functioning of the plant, said officials. Officials from GNIDA explained how waste is brought from every plot in the township to the plant through pipes and how methane gas is produced after processing the waste which is used to generate electricity.

Adityanath also inspected the Command Control Centre at Noida’s Sector 94 where Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari explained the features of the Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS) and the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) to him, officials said. As many as 1076 CCTV cameras have been placed strategically at 82 locations which have various functions.

ANPR cameras read the number plate of the car and can identify the make and colour of the vehicle for processing challan; RLVD cameras can automatically challan vehicles which violate red lights; surveillance cameras which are used to monitor various areas in the district; environment sensors which are used to monitor the AQI. The command control centre is used to monitor the live situation of traffic at all crossroads and information is also directed from the centre as well, they added.

The CM also took stock of the activities associated with Solid Waste Management in Noida, where the CEO informed him that 1,67,182 homes have been mapped live and monitored and waste is collected by 275 vehicles from these homes, they said. There are nine mechanical sweeping machines, operated by 250 sanitation workers who clean various areas in Noida and are monitored AT the ICCC.

He was also updated about the processing of the C&D waste from the twin tower demolition site–350-400 tonnes at present and 700 tonnes in the future, which is also monitored by the ICCC. There are 22 plants to process solid waste which are used to process 600 tonnes of waste by compactor machines and are sent to a Bio Remediation Plant at Sector 145, they added.

Adityanath directed that the Integrated Command Centre should be linked with Integrated Security and Traffic Management System so that along with traffic control, waste management can be regularly monitored.

Surendra Singh, CEO of GNIDA, UP Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and District Magistrate Suhas LY were present along with senior officials from the Authority.