scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

CM Adityanath inspects waste disposal mechanisms employed in Noida, Greater Noida

Adityanath took stock of the Automatic Waste Collection Plant installed at Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd (IITGNL) and sought information about the state-of-the-art technology behind the functioning of the plant, said officials.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met officials of the Noida Authority and Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority Monday and carried out an inspection of waste disposal mechanisms employed in both areas.

Adityanath took stock of the Automatic Waste Collection Plant installed at Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Ltd (IITGNL) and sought information about the state-of-the-art technology behind the functioning of the plant, said officials. Officials from GNIDA explained how waste is brought from every plot in the township to the plant through pipes and how methane gas is produced after processing the waste which is used to generate electricity.

Adityanath also inspected the Command Control Centre at Noida’s Sector 94 where Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari explained the features of the Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS) and the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) to him, officials said. As many as 1076 CCTV cameras have been placed strategically at 82 locations which have various functions.

ANPR cameras read the number plate of the car and can identify the make and colour of the vehicle for processing challan; RLVD cameras can automatically challan vehicles which violate red lights; surveillance cameras which are used to monitor various areas in the district; environment sensors which are used to monitor the AQI. The command control centre is used to monitor the live situation of traffic at all crossroads and information is also directed from the centre as well, they added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

The CM also took stock of the activities associated with Solid Waste Management in Noida, where the CEO informed him that 1,67,182 homes have been mapped live and monitored and waste is collected by 275 vehicles from these homes, they said. There are nine mechanical sweeping machines, operated by 250 sanitation workers who clean various areas in Noida and are monitored AT the ICCC.

He was also updated about the processing of the C&D waste from the twin tower demolition site–350-400 tonnes at present and 700 tonnes in the future, which is also monitored by the ICCC. There are 22 plants to process solid waste which are used to process 600 tonnes of waste by compactor machines and are sent to a Bio Remediation Plant at Sector 145, they added.

Adityanath directed that the Integrated Command Centre should be linked with Integrated Security and Traffic Management System so that along with traffic control, waste management can be regularly monitored.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Surendra Singh, CEO of GNIDA, UP Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and District Magistrate Suhas LY were present along with senior officials from the Authority.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 10:59:14 am
Next Story

Richa Chadha corrects internet user who mixes up Ali Fazal and Ali Zafar’s names: ‘He is already married’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam: CBI searches at 33 locations

J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam: CBI searches at 33 locations

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

How US Open champ Carlos Alcaraz turns defence into offence

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Kolkata: Despite cops’ no, BJP says its march to Nabanna is on

Kolkata: Despite cops’ no, BJP says its march to Nabanna is on

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule carpet
Emmy Awards

Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule carpet

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement