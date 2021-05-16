UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Gautam Buddh Nagar to review Covid facilities, vaccination drive

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has arrived in Gautam Buddh Nagar to review Covid health facilities and vaccination drives being undertaken by administration officials.

Addressing the media on Sunday afternoon, Adityanath said that the government was strengthening Covid measures and making preparations to tackle the third wave of the pandemic whenever it hits. The CM’s visit is a part of a state-wide review of the Covid situation in various districts.

Adityanath said that 8,000 rapid response teams are working across the state to trace infections and prevent the virus from spreading. He also visited the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra where a vaccination drive for media persons is taking place.

The focus of the CM’s visit will be on Covid management in rural areas including Jewar and Bisrakh among other villages. Adityanath will also interact with health officials and members of the administration to review testing facilities in these areas.

Since May 3, the government officials have been directed to form teams consisting of Anganwadi and Asha workers, Lekhpals and civil defence volunteers, and deploy them specifically in rural areas, the CM said during his interaction with the media. The state government has also floated a tender for vaccines in which six companies have participated, he added.

The CM also said that around 10,000 cases were reported in the state on Saturday and that the positivity rate has come down to 5.6 per cent. Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday reported 480 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 6,850.