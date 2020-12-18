UP CM Adityanath christens Noida airport, to be ‘one of world’s best’

Adityanath approved the logo, name and design of Noida International Airport.

Announcing that Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi will be called “Noida International Greenfield Airport, Jewar”, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Thursday said it will be “one of the best airports in the world” and that his government “will leave no stone unturned” to ensure the same. “This airport will become the pride of India, we will present it as a ‘global brand’ on the world stage… Along with encouraging manufacturing and exports, air traffic will be smoothened,” the CM said.

The presentation was attended by Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL); Kiran Jain, COO of YIAPL; Sunil Joshi of YIAPL; and Dr Arun Vir Singh, CEO of NIAL; along with S P Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation; and Surendra Singh, Director, Civil Aviation, UP.

Adityanath approved the logo, name and design of Noida International Airport. “The initial capacity of this airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050, extending to different phases… While it will be a two-runway airport initially, it will be expanded to five runways in due course of time,” said a statement issued by the government.

“The state bird ‘saras’ (Sarus crane) is in the logo… The airport is designed on the lines of London, Moscow and Milan’s world famous airports,” it said.

Surendra Singh said YIAPL presented the Master Plan for construction of the airport before the NIAL on December 4, which has submitted it to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for testing. “…the state government assistance agreement is to be processed by April 5, 2021… a letter has been sent to the concessionaire…,” read the statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.