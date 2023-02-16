Before UP Board exams, Ghaziabad police impose prohibitory orders under Section 144

The Ghaziabad police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the city given the upcoming UP Board and other exams, officials said, adding that the orders will be effective till midnight on April 5.

No ‘outsider’ will be allowed to stand within a 200-metre radius of the examination centre during the exam period and will not be able to enter the centre premises. “No photostat machine or scanner will be used within the 1 km radius of the examination centre during exam period. No person will be allowed to create noise/disturbances by loudspeakers in an area of 200 meters of the exam centre,” the order further stated.

The Ghaziabad police also said that any type of paper, notebook, book etc. will not be allowed in the exam halls. Students, room inspectors and other people engaged in exam work will not be allowed to take mobile phones/smartphones/smartwatches/earbuds and other electronic items into the exam centres.

“In the view of high school and intermediate exams of UP Board from 16.02.2023 to 04.03.2023, CBSE Board exam from 15.02.2023 to 04.04.2023 and ICSE board exams from 27.02.2023 to 29.03.2023 and other exams, it is required to conduct these exams without any cheating and in peaceful manner. Hence, additional commissioner of police, Ghaziabad Commissionerate has issued prohibitory orders on 14.02.2023 under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” the order said.

In case of any violations, action will be taken under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants) of the Indian Penal Code, the order added.